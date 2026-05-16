The Chromebook era is over: Google unveils ‘Googlebook’ AI laptop

Google has officially signalled the end of the Chromebook era after 15 years, unveiling the Googlebook, a new category of artificial intelligence (AI)-native laptops designed to replace the traditional operating system with what Google calls an “intelligence system.”

The Googlebook represents a strategic merger of Android’s app ecosystem and ChromeOS’s browsing speed, creating a new category of laptops built with Gemini’s helpfulness at its core, designed to work seamlessly with other hardware devices.

Google introduced the “Magic Pointer,” a redesign of the traditional cursor developed with Google DeepMind. By simply wiggling the cursor, users can activate Gemini’s proactive assistance with whatever is on the screen. The Magic Pointer is designed to make complex tasks simple, with a one-click option.

Built on the Android tech stack, the Googlebook is designed to work in perfect harmony with your smartphone. Users can now open and use their favourite phone apps like food delivery or language lessons directly on their laptop screen. Additionally, a new feature called Quick Access lets you view and search your phone’s files from your laptop’s file browser instantly, without the need for manual transfers.

Users will also be able to create custom widgets using simple prompts. Gemini can search or connect to Google services like Gmail and Calendar to make a personalised dashboard based on the user’s needs.

Google’s official blog notes that it is working with industry leaders such as Dell, HP, Lenovo and Acer to build the first Googlebooks. Every Googlebook will be built with premium craftsmanship and materials, coming in a variety of shapes and sizes, says Google.

Google has also confirmed that the new Googlebooks will be available this fall.