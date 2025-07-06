The day Indian music made history at the United Nations

Hyderabad: Music doesn’t need a passport, nor does it wait for translation. You may not understand the lyrics, but you’ll feel the emotions—the goosebumps, the tears, the peace. It’s a connection that skips logic and goes straight to the soul.

And that’s exactly what happened in 1966, when the United Nations witnessed something magical: the first-ever performance by an Indian classical musician. Do you know who it was?

It was none other than M. S. Subbulakshmi, the legendary voice of Carnatic music.

The Day India Sang to the World

On October 23, 1966, dressed in an elegant Kanjeevaram sari and a string of jasmine in her hair, M.S. Subbulakshmi stood before the global stage at the UN General Assembly. With devotion in her heart and her husband Kalki Sadasivam by her side, she sang for peace, unity, and mankind.

Her final song, “Maitreem Bhajata”, was written by her spiritual guru and ended with the powerful words:

“Let grace and happiness abound for all mankind.”

The audience rose in thunderous applause. UN Secretary-General U Thant called it “extraordinarily good music”. The New York Times said the performance would live in memory forever.

A Voice That United Cultures

Subbulakshmi wasn’t just singing. She was building cultural bridges, breaking barriers of language, gender, and caste—just with her voice. For a young, newly independent India, this was a moment of pride that echoed across the globe.

She came from Madurai, faced hardship, rose with devotion, and gave the world a piece of India that was eternal.