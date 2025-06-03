The Great Indian Kapil Show 3: Meet Episode 1 guests, photos

Mumbai: The wait is finally over! The most-awaited ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is all set to return with a brand new Season 3 on Netflix and the shoot has officially begun today, June 3, in Mumbai.

Host Kapil Sharma took to Instagram Stories to share a behind-the-scenes video from the sets. The clip featured a production board with “The Great Indian Kapil Show” written on it and crew members buzzing in the background. Kapil wrote, “And it begins #season3 only on Netflix!!”

So, who are the guests for episode 1 of The Great Indian Kapil Show 3?

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 Episode 1

The first episode will see the star-studded cast of the upcoming film Metro In Dino as guests. Expect appearances from — Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta. Sara even shared some fun BTS glimpses on her Instagram stories, teasing what’s to come.

That’s not all. This season brings a special twist! For the first time ever, the show is inviting fans to showcase their talent. From wild dance moves to quirky monologues, hilarious impressions to jaw-dropping acts, the stage is now open for all.

Alongside Kapil, the comedy troop includes Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, and Archana Puran Singh making this season one of the most exciting yet.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 premieres June 21, every Saturday at 8 PM, only on Netflix.