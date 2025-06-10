Mumbai: Navjot Singh Sidhu’s iconic “Thoko Taali” and poetic one-liners are all set to make a grand return on our screens as the former cricketer-turned-entertainer joins The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3. Streaming soon on Netflix India, the new season brings back Sidhu Paji after nearly five years and with a big bang.

The official promo released by Netflix features a hilarious moment where Kapil Sharma teases judge Archana Puran Singh with a surprise gift. Expecting a car or even Netflix shares, Archana’s jaw drops as Sidhu walks in with his signature style, confirming that both she and Sidhu will be seen co-judging the show this season.

So, how much is Navjot Singh Sidhu expected to charge for his big comeback?

Navjot Singh Sidhu fees per episode The Great Indian Kapil Show

Sidhu, who last appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2018-2020, was reportedly paid Rs 25 crore for 125 episodes, averaging around Rs 20 lakh per episode. But this time, buzz has it that his return to the OTT format comes at a much higher price tag. With only one episode airing each week, Sidhu is expected to charge more than Rs 20 lakhs, easily between Rs 30 to Rs 40 lakh per episode, marking a significant jump in his remuneration.

His previous exit in 2019 followed the Pulwama controversy, after which Archana Puran Singh took over as judge. While the show has switched platforms and evolved in format, Archana has remained a constant presence. Now, with both Sidhu and Archana sharing the spotlight, Season 3 promises double the laughs and double the nostalgia.