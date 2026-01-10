Mumbai: Kapil Sharma’s popular comedy and celebrity chat show The Great Indian Kapil Show has returned with its fourth season and is once again making headlines. The new season premiered on Netflix on December 20, 2025.

So far, three episodes featuring popular celebrity guests have been released, and fans are eagerly awaiting the fourth episode, which is set to drop on Netflix tonight.

However, apart from the laughs and celebrity appearances, one of the hottest topics among viewers and media alike is the show’s cast salaries. In this article, we take a closer look at Kapil Sharma’s earnings from The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Kapil Sharma’s journey

Comedian Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma’s journey in comedy has been a long and successful one. Before reaching a global audience through Netflix, he became a household name with television shows such as Comedy Nights with Kapil on Colors TV, followed by The Kapil Sharma Show and Family Time with Kapil on Sony Entertainment Television. His relatable humour and conversational style helped him build a massive fan base, turning him into one of the most recognisable faces on Indian television.

Kapil Sharma’s per episode fee for The Great Indian Kapil Show

With the success of his Netflix venture, Kapil has firmly established himself among the highest-paid television hosts in the country. According to reports and online chatter, the comedian charges around Rs 5 crore per episode for The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Kapil Sharma (X)

Total earnings for all 3 seasons so far

Interestingly, reports suggest that Kapil’s remuneration has remained consistent across seasons at Rs 5 crore per episode.

Season 1: 13 episodes – approximately Rs 65 crore

Season 2: 13 episodes – approximately Rs 65 crore

Season 3: 14 episodes – approximately Rs 70 crore

Based on these figures, Kapil Sharma’s total earnings from the first three seasons are estimated to be around Rs 200 crore.

Coming to the ongoing fourth season, three episodes have already aired, with the fourth episode scheduled for release tonight, January 10. The upcoming episode will feature Bhojpuri stars Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh and Dinesh Lal Yadav as guests.

If the reported fee is considered, Kapil’s earnings from the four episodes aired so far stand at Rs 20 crore. It now remains to be seen whether Season 4 will feature 13 episodes, 14 episodes, or more.

This substantial sum reportedly surpasses the per-film remuneration of several top Bollywood actors, further highlighting Kapil Sharma’s strong standing and massive pull in the entertainment industry.