Mumbai: And the wait is finally over! One of the most loved comedy and celebrity chat shows, The Great Indian Kapil Show, is all set to make its grand comeback tonight on Netflix with Season 3. Kapil Sharma, along with his team, promises yet another laughter-packed season to keep audiences hooked every weekend.

But while fans are gearing up for the fun, let’s take a look at something just as interesting — Kapil Sharma’s massive earnings from the show.

Kapil Sharma’s remuneration per episode

Kapil Sharma has been charging a whopping R 5 crore per episode for the show since Season 1, as per reports. The first season, which aired 13 episodes and ended on 22 June 2024, earned him a staggering Rs 65 crore. Season 2 followed a similar format, running from 21 September to 14 December 2024, again with 13 episodes and the same earnings.

Now, as Season 3 kicks off, it is expected to maintain the same episode count. If that’s the case, Kapil will again take home Rs 65 crore, bringing his total earnings across all three seasons to a jaw-dropping Rs 195 crore, nearly Rs 200 crore just from this Netflix series!

The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 episode 1

Season 3 also comes with a couple of exciting updates, a new fan-dedicated segment and the much-awaited return of Navjot Singh Sidhu!

Episode 1 is already creating buzz with none other than Salman Khan joining as the first guest. Streaming at 8 PM tonight on Netflix, the episode will feature a laugh riot as Sunil Grover mimics Salman’s style, and the superstar takes jabs at Aamir Khan’s new girlfriend, jokes about Sikandar, and shares playful banter with Kapil, Archana Puran Singh, and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Get ready for an evening full of laughter, drama, and everything in between. Are you all excited?