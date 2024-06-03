The Great Indian Kapil Show: Net worth of all comedians

Mumbai: Hosted by India’s biggest comedian Kapil Sharma, The Great Indian Kapil Show is one of the most popular comedy and celebrity chat shows on Netflix. With 10 episodes already aired and 3 more to go, the show continues to captivate audiences every Saturday with its mix of comedy, sarcasm, and celebrity interviews. The latest episode featured Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao from the movie Mr and Mrs Mahi.

Fans are not only enjoying the show but are also curious about the cast members’ net worth and luxurious lifestyles. Here’s a look at how much the stars are worth and who tops the list:

1. Richest Star: Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma (Instagram)

Kapil Sharma, from humble beginnings, has risen to great success. His net worth is estimated to be over Rs 300 crore. He earns around Rs 50 to 60 lakhs per episode, making his annual income over Rs 30 crores. Additionally, his movie remuneration averages more than Rs 4 crores.

2. Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh, a well-known TV presenter and actress, is the second richest on the show with a net worth of approximately Rs 235 crore. She is famous for her roles on comedy shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil and Comedy Circus and has appeared in several blockbuster movies.

3. Krushna Abhishek

Krushna Abhishek, known for his impressive comedy skills, has a net worth of around Rs 40 crore. He enjoys a luxurious lifestyle and continues to entertain fans on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

4. Kiku Sharda

Kiku Sharda, loved for his fun banters and sarcastic punchlines, has a net worth estimated at Rs 33-40 crore. He is a familiar face from The Kapil Sharma Show and continues to impress audiences with his comedic talent.

5. Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover, who gained fame on The Kapil Sharma Show, has ventured into Bollywood and now stars on The Great Indian Kapil Show. After reuniting with Kapil Sharma, his net worth is reported to be Rs 21 crore.

6. Rajiv Thakur

Rajiv Thakur, after showcasing his funny side on The Kapil Sharma Show, is now part of The Great Indian Kapil Show. His net worth is approximately Rs 10-12 crore, and he has been involved in shows like Comedy Circus and India Ke Mast Kalandar.

The Great Indian Kapil Show continues to win hearts with its laughter-filled episodes. Stay tuned Siasat.com for more updates on the upcoming 11th episode of the show.