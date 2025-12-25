Mumbai: The new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show has officially arrived on Netflix, and it has already started winning hearts. Season 4 of the comedy talk show premiered on December 20, 2025, and the first episode lived up to fans’ expectations.

Featuring Priyanka Chopra, the opening episode is now streaming, while excitement is already building for episode two, which will see the Indian women’s cricket team as special guests.

While the laughs and celebrity appearances continue to be the main attraction, viewers are equally curious about the star cast salaries this season. In earlier reports, we reported that details about the individual remunerations of Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh. In this write-up, let’s compare who earns more among the two permanent guests on the show.

Archana Puran Singh’s per episode fee

Archana Puran Singh, who continues as a permanent guest, is reportedly charging around Rs 10–12 lakh per episode, making her one of the key earners on the show.

Archana Puran Singh (Instagram)

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s per episode fee

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has returned as a permanent guest and judge alongside Archana, is said to be commanding a much higher fee. According to reports, Sidhu is earning between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 40 lakh per episode for his appearances on the Netflix show, marking a significant jump from his earlier stint.

Navjot Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Paji (Instagram)

During his previous run on The Kapil Sharma Show between 2018 and 2020, Sidhu was reportedly paid around Rs 25 crore for 125 episodes, averaging nearly Rs 20 lakh per episode. Going by the current figures, it is clear that Sidhu earns more than Archana in the ongoing season.

More about The Great Indian Kapil Show 4

Season 4 of The Great Indian Kapil Show continues with its core ensemble cast, with Kapil Sharma returning as host and introducing new characters like Raja, Mantri Ji and Gen Z Baba. Sunil Grover is back with characters such as Diamond Raja and Dafli, while Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur add to the comedy with their popular roles. With star guests, humour and behind-the-scenes buzz, the new season is already shaping up to be a fan favourite.