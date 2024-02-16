Growing breed of professionals in politics the Congress way

The constant lament is that the educated class remains aloof from electoral politics in India. Many don’t even deign to cast their votes but wax eloquently on the evils of the system. Such armchair activism or erudition or whatever one may wish to term it is quite common in an evening get together or a classy cafe. But there’s a rapidly growing clan which counters this narrative and that’s the All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC).

The AIPC, a wing of the Indian National Congress, was founded by Shashi Tharoor in 2017. It aims at connecting professionals with the political sphere. Professionals with vast experience have keen insight in their areas of experience thus giving an insider’s perspective. Such perspectives and the understanding of the needs of the professional class have a positive impact on the workings of a traditional political party.

The Indian National Congress is seeing a rejuvenation under Rahul Gandhi whose leadership style incorporates the learning of the nitty-gritty of an ordinary citizen’s life or occupation. This is evinced in his interactions with intellectuals, the working class and even the mechanic in his small workshop.

Praveen Chakravarty, the current Chairperson of AIPC took the reins from Shashi Tharoor in November 2023. He is a worthy successor as he was a political economist scholar in a think tank, an investment banker and angel investor before entering politics. He has launched a massive membership drive for the Indian National Congress all over the country.

February 10, 2024 saw about 20 AIPC members from all over India congregate for a strategy meeting pertaining to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections chaired by Praveen Chakravarty at the AICC Headquarters, New Delhi. These invitees were members who had performed exceptionally well in the membership drive and other party events and activities. The primary aim continues to be reaching out to professionals across various states in India.

The participants from Telangana were president of AIPC Telangana chapter Irfan Aziz, head of Telangana Manifesto Committee Aditya Reddy, and Chowdhury Kammagoni. Irfan Aziz as the Telangana Chapter President has personally reached out to many people even cajoling the reluctant but able ones. He says clearly that even entrepreneurs and others from the unorganised sector are welcome in the AIPC and that it should not be misconstrued as an elitist corporate domain.

Professionals now have a chance to contribute to electoral politics from their areas of comfort. This trend should be encouraged as informed politics and awareness will eventually wipe out the detrimental “note for vote” politics that holds sway.

It goes without saying that the change will take time just like “unlearning” is more challenging than learning something new. This movement should gather more momentum. It starts with you and me.