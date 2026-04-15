Hyderabad: Sania Mirza is back with the final special episode of her podcast Serving It Up With Sania, and this time, it’s a deeply personal one. Titled Raising a Champion, the episode features her parents, Nasima and Imran Mirza, as they reflect on her journey, from early struggles and sacrifices to moments that nearly changed her career.

During the conversation, one particular chapter that caught our attention was when Sania and her parents spoke about the 2008 Perth flag controversy.

Recalling the difficult phase, Sania’s father revealed that it was a time when she was even ready to give up tennis. Her mother added that the emotional toll was so intense that Sania broke down during a television interview. “You even cried on national TV channel infront of Barkha Dutt,” Nasima recalled. Agreeing with them, Sania acknowledged how deeply the incident had affected her at the time.

Sania Mirza Flag Controversy

The controversy dates back to the Hopman Cup in Perth, where a photograph showed Sania sitting courtside with her bare feet appearing to rest near the Indian national flag. The image quickly sparked outrage, with allegations that it was disrespectful to the Tricolour.

According to reports, a complaint was filed under the Prevention of Insult to the National Honour Act, and a court in Bhopal even issued a summons. Similar cases followed in other parts of the country.

At just 21, Sania found herself at the centre of intense scrutiny. She had strongly denied any wrongdoing, stating that the image was misleading and that she would never intentionally disrespect her country.

However, the backlash and media trial took a heavy emotional toll, pushing her to briefly consider quitting the sport. She had even announced that she would avoid playing tournaments in India to escape further controversy.

The legal proceedings were eventually stayed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, bringing her some relief. Despite the setback, Sania went on to build an illustrious career, especially in doubles, and remained a dominant force in world tennis for years before retiring in 2023.

Looking back, the Perth controversy remains one of the most challenging phases of her life, one that tested her resilience but also shaped her journey. Today, as she revisits that moment with her parents, it offers a rare and emotional insight into the pressures she faced beyond the tennis court.