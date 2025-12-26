Hyderabad: From Titanic to The Wolf of Wall Street, Inception, The Departed, and The Revenant, Leonardo DiCaprio has built a film career that feels like a playlist of iconic movies. Over the years, his fan craze has only grown, not just in Hollywood, but across the world, including India, where his films are watched, rewatched, and discussed like big events.

Now, fans have one more reason to talk about him, a surprising Indian connection through his family.

The unexpected Indian connection in his family

In an interview with Time magazine, DiCaprio revealed that his stepmother is Sikh. The detail quickly grabbed attention online, especially among Indian fans who found it both surprising and heartwarming.

The story says his stepmother is Peggy DiCaprio, also referred to as Peggy Ann Farrar, and she is an Amritdhari Sikh. She is often seen wearing a turban and traditional Indian clothing. Reports also say she embraced Sikhism years ago, and her look became more prominent in recent years.

Peggy married Leonardo’s father, George DiCaprio, in 1995. The report also notes that DiCaprio’s parents separated when he was about one year old.

A funny moment with Brad Pitt

DiCaprio also shared a light moment from the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He said his father and stepmother visited him during filming, and co star Brad Pitt did not believe they were his parents at first. DiCaprio joked that they looked like movie extras because of how they dress in real life.

What’s next for DiCaprio

The report adds that DiCaprio was last seen in One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, and mentions the film’s plot and cast.