The Kapil Sharma Show 4 to end on This date, last episode details

Mumbai: The Kapil Sharma Show, known for its hilarious skits, entertaining celebrity interviews, and impeccable comic timing, has garnered a massive fan following. The show is currently airing its 4th season which is set to go off-air soon.

Yes, you heard that right! The Kapil Sharma Show 4 is set to pull the curtains.

According to reports, it is said that the comedy show’s last episode will air on July 2 or July 9. The last episode will be graced by Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala to promote their show The Night Manger’s sequel.

Meanwhile, Kapil recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with his co-star Archana Puran Singh. In the caption, he mentioned that it is the ‘last photoshoot’ of the season hinting that the show is going off air soon. Check it out!

The Kapil Sharma Show 4 which started in September last year has been constantly entertaining the viewers with an extra dose of laughter and the viewers have been loving every bit of it.

After wrapping TKSS 4th season, Kapil will be kick-starting his USA tour. He will be reportedly travelling to six cities in the United States and performing there. The New Jersey leg of the show is scheduled on July 15.

Last year, The Kapil Sharma Show tour was cut short due to visa issues. The team could not perform in the United States and returned after covering Canada.