The Kapil Sharma Show: Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek’s fee per week

Mumbai: The Kapil Sharma Show, hosted by Kapil Sharma, is one of the most loved comedy and celebrity chat show among audience and has been positive response. The show enjoys a huge fan-following and has been fetching good share of TRPs ever since its first season. TKSS which premiered on 23 April 2016, is currently airing its third season.

Hosted by Kapil Sharma, the show features a team of comedians, including Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Rochelle Rao, Bharti Singh and Sudesh Lehri. Archana Puran Singh plays permanent house guest.

Among all, Bharti and Krushna play crucial role and are the most loved comedians among TKSS fans. But, do you know how much the duo earn per episode of The Kapil Sharma Show? Well, it will definitely blow your mind. Scroll down and read.

Bharti, Krushna’s The Kapil Sharma Show Salary

Krushna Abhishek, who plays various characters on the show like Sapna, Amitabh Bachchan, and others, charges Rs. 10-12 lakh per episode. On the other hand, Bharti Singh, who too portrays multiple characters on The Kapil Sharma Show, gets a hefty paycheque of Rs. 10-12 lakh per episode. This means, the duo is earning around Rs 20 to 24 lakhs per week. Isn’t that pretty huge?

Highest paid cast member on the show

Earlier, we have informed you that Kapil Sharma charges a whopping amount for his weekend episodes of the hugely popular celeb talk show. The hefty amount certainly puts him in the big leagues of celebrities in the telly world.

It airs two episodes per week, on Saturday and Sunday, which makes his per episode fees something close to Rs 50 lakh, which is an insane amount indeed!