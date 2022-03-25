The Kapil Sharma Show pulls down curtains, goes off air because...

Mumbai: One of the most loved and watched comedy shows on Indian television The Kapil Sharma Show is reportedly going off air again. Yes, you read that right! If latest reports that are surfacing online are to be believed, the makers of the celebrity talk show are pulling down the curtains soon. Scroll down to read more.

According to a report in Indian Express, host Kapil Sharma is taking a break from the show due to his upcoming USA tour. The show is going off-air for almost a month. Kapil will return with fresh new episodes after fulfilling his other professional commitments.

The Kapil Sharma Show season 3 cast (Instagram)

“Kapil has a month long USA tour planned mid-June and would be unavailable to shoot. The team thus decided to take a break during that same time. A few episodes, however, will be pre-shot to continue entertaining fans before they go on a break,” a source close to the show informed the news portal.

This has slightly disappointed the fans who wait for the whole week to watch their most-loved comedy show on weekends.

The show has been grabbing a lot of headlines since past few days for its controversy with Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial The Kashmir Files.

Apart from Kapil Sharma, the show’s cast include — Archana Puran Singh as the permanent guest, and a bunch of other famous actors Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, and others.