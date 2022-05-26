The Kapil Sharma Show to end on TV permanently?

Mumbai: A household favorite and one of the most appreciated comedy chat shows, The Kapil Sharma Show is going to halt on TV for a while now. As per the buzz, the comedian Kapil Sharma along with his team including Chanda Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek, Kiki Sharda, and Sumona Chakravarti will be touring in US and Canada for the next few months due to which they will go off-air.

While this news has left fans heartbroken, they also remain hopeful for the entertaining gang’s return. But are they going to return?

According to a report in Bollywood Life, Kapil Sharma is eager to explore the comedy genre in the web world and will most probably return on an OTT platform. Apparently, the comedian wants to venture into the trending world of web series. However nothing is confirmed yet, and the comedian might dip his toes into the OTT world while continuing his stardom in the Hindi television industry.

Kapil Sharma has already started exploring his prospect in the web world with his standup comedy special ‘Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet’ which premiered on Netflix on January 28.

Based on the heaps of love he received on his special stint, we surely know that fans will wholeheartedly welcome the comedian into the OTT world.