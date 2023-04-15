The Kapil Sharma Show to go off-air soon, know when and why?

Mumbai: India’s most loved comedy show “The Kapil Sharma Show” has remained in headlines as various prominent faces of the show left it. The main face of the show is comedian and host Kapil Sharma who also worked in few Bollywood films. As the show is topping the TRP charts, the disappointing piece of news is that TKSS is again going off-air. Yes, if latest reports are anything to go by then The Kapil Sharma show is going to end again soon.

According to a report in Telly Chakkar, the makers of the show have decided to end the show, While no appropriate reason has been revealed in the media report. Report claims that makers are planning to end the show in June, this year. Well, earlier the makers faced a lot of problems after Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh left the show.

As various celebrities visit the reality show as guests to promote their films, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and along with other team members will be next seen promoting Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on the show.

Well, let’s wait for the official confirmation whether the show is going to end or will continue to entertain Indians.