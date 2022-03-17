The Kashmir Files: Hina Khan, who hails from Kashmir, reacts

Mumbai: Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial The Kashmir Files is making a lot of buzz in the industry and among audience. The film is receiving a mixed response from the viewers and critics. Several celebrities too are penning down their thoughts and reviewing the film on social media platforms.

Television diva Hina Khan, who hails from Kashmir, in her recent conversation with Bollywood Life revealed that she has not watched the film yet and does not know what the film is all about. Hina also added that she cannot make a comment on it or review it and she is waiting for it to stream on an OTT platform.

The actress went on to share that her brother has watched the film and opened up about his experience. She said, “My brother had gone to the theatres yesterday to watch The Kashmir Files. He told me how in the interval there was was a group of people belonging to a certain party, who came and put flags all around the theatre.”

“My brother said there were people who cried in the interval. So yes. I don’t know what The Kashmir Files and the whole controversy is all about. I will have to watch the film for that,” she added.

Gauahar Khan, who is known for speaking her mind out on various issues and controversies, recently tweeted, “If u don’t see the propaganda, ur soul is blind, deaf and dumb!” While Gauahar Khan did not specify what is she talking about, several social media criticised her thinking that her tweet was against The Kashmir Files.

If u don’t see the propaganda , ur soul is blind , deaf and dumb ! — Gauahar Khan / MAYANKA (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) March 15, 2022

The Kashmir Files starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar depicts the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits. The film, which is receiving mixed response from audience and critics, is minting good numbers at box office.