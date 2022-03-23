‘The Kashmir Files’: MP IAS Officer urges director to make film on killings of Muslims too

By Pervez Bari

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh IAS officer Niyaz Khan is in the news for his temerity to urge the producers of “The Kashmir Files” to make another film on the “killings of a large number of Muslims across several states.” The IAS officer feels that such a film would be in order as members of the minority community are “not insects, but citizens of the country”.

However, this has ruffled the feathers of the ruling BJP members in the state who are baying for his blood as it has rubbed salt the wrong way on their ill intentions of instigating countrymen to indulge in genocide of Muslims.

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang has demanded action against IAS officer Niyaz Khan over his comments that there should be a film on killing of Muslims too. While inter-acting with media persons, he said the officer’s comments were in violation of All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

“What Niyaz Khan has done is just to bring himself to the limelight. He is trying to promote sectarianism in society and create chaos which can’t be allowed”. He found the comments hardly charitable and said the officer’s tweets were “firqa parast” (sectarian) and he should be removed from his post of deputy secretary.

“I am going to write to the Department of Personnel of Training (DoPT), Government of India seeking action against him”, Sarang asserted.

While, Niyaz Khan on this has said he will reply to the government when clarification will be sought. I am answerable to the government and not “netas” (political leaders). It is also a matter of right to expression, said the IAS officer.

Meanwhile, former media in-charge of BJP, Govind Maloo, who was first to notice and react to tweet of IAS Khan also wrote a letter to Prime Minister’s Office, Chairman of the UPSC and Department of Personnel demanding action against the officer, who is currently posted as deputy secretary at the PWD department.

It may be mentioned here that Niyaz Khan had tweeted on last Friday saying: “Kashmir Files show the pain of Brahmins. They should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with all honour. The producer must also make a movie to show the killings of large numbers of Muslims across several states. Muslims are not insects but human beings and citizens of the country”.

Suggestion to spent earnings on Kashmiri Brahmin kids’ welfare

Despite adverse comments from BJP leaders including MLA Rameshwar Sharma, Khan on Sunday tweeted: “Income of Kashmir Files reached 150 crores. Great. People have given a lot of respect for Kashmiri Brahmins’ feelings. I would respect film producers to transfer all earnings to the Brahmin children’s education and construction of homes for them in Kashmir. It will be a great charity”.

Replying to Khan, the director of the movie, Vivek Agnihotri, sought appointment from him to exchange ideas on how he (Khan) can help with the royalty of his books and his power as an IAS officer. The director is scheduled to visit the state capital on March 25.

Khan also reacted to the comments he got on his tweet related to Kashmir Files. He wrote, if you speak the truth, fanatics start attacking you. Social media is full of abuses (gali) against me. The language of such haters will only show their low quality education. Educated people use civilized language with great manner. But modern education failed to make civilized citizens.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha member Digvijay Singh, who is a former MP CM, has supported Nayaz Khan’s suggestion to Vivek Agnihotri to spend earnings from the film on the Kashmiri Brahmin children’s welfare.

Khan has authored seven books and came into media limelight after he filed a case against renowned filmmaker Prakash Jha on charges of copying his story from the novel “Untold Secrets of my Ashram”. Once he wanted to meet gangster Abu Salem in jail to write a book on him.