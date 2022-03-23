The Kashmir Files: Yati’s aide Jitendranand fuels hatred after film screening

New Delhi: Swami Jitendranand, aide of Haridwar hate speech accused Yati Narsinghanand has delivered an anti-Muslim speech in a theatre after the screening of the movie, ‘The Kashmir Files’.

In the video, he can be seen quoting the scenes of the movie to create a rift between two communities.

Levelling allegations against Muslim youths, he said, “some Salman will become Suresh, some Rahman will become Ramesh, and then they trap our women in love jihad”.

Showing the trishul, he can be heard saying, “What has Lord Shiva taught us? He didn’t teach us only to eat bhaang. He taught us that in order to defend ourselves, we should pick up…”.

Haridwar genocide monger, Yati's aide, Swami Jeetendranand says THIS IN FRONT OF KIDS:

"You think that you are safe here but you are not. You have no preparation… They're everywhere, not just in MP. They're a threat to the whole world." pic.twitter.com/vMfL38nhNq — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 22, 2022

Slogans at theatres

Ever since the release of the movie, many videos of people raising slogans went viral on social meida. In one of the videos, crowd can be heard raising slogans such as ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Modi Modi’ etc.

In Bijnor, people were seen raising hate slogans after watching the movie. ‘Bharatiya Janata Party Zindabad’ slogans were also raised.

"Jab mulle ka@te jaayenge Ram Ram chillaayenge"– this slogan is raised by people in a theatre in Bijnor after watching Kashmir Files. They also raised the slogan "Bharatiya Janata Party Zindabad". Scary that there is no police action on these murderous slogans against Muslims. pic.twitter.com/t15JhToqZx — Kaushik Raj (@kaushikrj6) March 16, 2022

In yet another video, a man can be heard saying, “if every Hindu man under the age of 25 years marries a Muslim girl, then in three generations, their (Muslims) population will be reduced to half”.

New mission after kashmiri files. 😡😪 pic.twitter.com/92x5kZxbuV — Munawwar Shamsi (@ShamsiMunawwar1) March 16, 2022

Is ‘The Kashmir Files’ far from truth?

Breaking his silence over the movie, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah has recently said that Farooq Abdullah was not the chief minister of the state when Kashmiri Pandit migration took place.

At the time of migrations, Jagmohan was the governor and VP Singh’s government, which was supported by BJP from outside, was at the center.

He also said that not only Kashmiri pandits but Muslims and Sikhs were also the victims of terrorism.