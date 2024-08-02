The Kohinoors: Shedding light on Hyderabad’s hidden gems

Hyderabad: Much has been written about Hyderabad – its history, heritage, and people. Yet, much remains unwritten, leaving gaps in the narrative of this vibrant city. Now, these gaps are being filled to a great extent by a new book titled The Kohinoors.

This book seeks to illuminate the lives of many unsung heroes, bringing to light the hidden gems of Hyderabad’s past and present. As its name suggests, The Kohinoors mines uncut diamonds from the rubble of history, presenting them to readers in all their brilliance. It offers a fresh perspective on the city, celebrating the contributions of individuals who have often been overlooked, and ensuring their stories are finally told.

Want to know about Hyderabad and the people who matter here? Look no further than this book. It tells you everything about this historic city and the people who put it on the world map. From Hyderabad’s founder, Mohammed Quli Qutub Shah to the Nizams, the nobles, nawabs and the present day rulers – everyone is covered here. A unique feature of this book is that it gives the experts in every field their due – something missing in the existing books on Hyderabad.

Penned by Syed Khaled Shahbaaz, the book, The Kohinoors – Distinguished Personalities of Hyderabad – is slated for release on Saturday evening at the Mediaplus Auditorium, Gunfoundry. Siasat Urdu Daily Editor, Zahed Ali Khan, will release the book.

Among other dignitaries are Siasat News Editor, Amer Ali Khan and Mohammad Ali Shabbir, Advisor to Government on Minority Affairs. The book marks the silver jubilee of Mediaplus and Gawah, the weekly Urdu journal.

Incidentally, the author, Shahbaaz, is the CEO of Mediaplus, the ad company run by his father, Syed Fazil Hussain Parvez.

Printed on art paper, The Kohinoors is a gem of a book. A collector’s item for sure. It is not just a literary work but a visual feast, featuring more than 100 illustrious personalities who have shaped Hyderabad’s legacy. This coffee table book captivates readers with its eye-catching pictures and attractive layout, making it a prized collector’s item.

Each page is meticulously designed to highlight the remarkable contributions of scientists, doctors, engineers, poets, writers, sports personalities, journalists and philanthropists, providing a comprehensive and visually stunning tribute to the city’s rich heritage. Not just a passing mention but a complete detail about how they made a mark in their chosen field is offered by the book.

The vibrant images and engaging presentation ensure that The Kohinoors is as much a delight to browse through as it is to read, offering a blend of historical depth and modern elegance.