The lavish terrace of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s home [Photos]

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are among the most loved couples in Bollywood. They continue to be head over heels in love with each other and are not shy about flaunting it. Kareena and Saif got hitched back in 2012 after dating for a while. The two are now parents to internet’s two favourite star kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

The Pataudi couple reside in a beautiful bode in Bandra, Mumbai which is a gorgeous space with luxury and elegance. Kareena and Saif, who earlier lived in Fortune Heights in the same area, moved to their new home which located in Satguru Sharan building complex in January 2021. It is just walking distance away from their old apartment.

Saif and Bebo’s palatial home boasts of spacious balcony, several photo frames on the wall that adds the warmth to the classy rooms, many antique artworks and vintage-like wood furniture and ample of cozy spots to party.

Their sun-drenched terrace with huge pool and lavish sofas is the highlight of their beautiful home. Scroll down to see the photos.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand has Vikram Vedha that also features Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte.