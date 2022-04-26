The luxurious dining area of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s home [Photos]

Mumbai: The Pataudi couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan on Monday hosted a dinner party at their residence. They were joined by Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and a few friends. Several pictures from the get together is going viral on social media where we many inside glimpses of Bebo’s beautiful abode.

In one of the pictures shared by Kareena on her Instagram stories, we got to see their lavish dining area. She shared a picture of all of them together and captioned it, “Best crew,” along with a heart emoticon.

The star couple’s friend Alexandra Galligan shared more inside pictures on her Instagram profile giving us sneak-peek of her poolside living area. In one of the pictures, Kareena Kapoor can be seen happily posing with son Jeh. She captioned the post: “An amazing amma.” In another shot, Bebo can be seen posing with elder son Taimur, while husband Saif Ali Khan stands next to the swimming pool. The third picture features Saif Ali Khan posing next to Taimur.

For the unversed, Kareena and Saif reside in a beautiful abode in Bandra, Mumbai which is a gorgeous space with luxury and elegance. Kareena and Saif, who earlier lived in Fortune Heights in the same area, moved to their new home which located in Satguru Sharan building complex in January 2021. It is just walking distance away from their old apartment.

Saif and Bebo’s palatial home boasts of spacious balcony, several photo frames on the wall that adds the warmth to the classy rooms, many antique artworks and vintage-like wood furniture and ample of cozy spots to party.