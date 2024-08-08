The man Sobhita Dhulipala dated before Naga Chaitanya, pic viral

Hyderabad: The internet is buzzing with excitement today over the engagement news of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. The couple, who had long been the subject of dating rumors, exchanged the rings in an intimate ceremony at Chay’s residence in Hyderabad.

The event was attended by close family members, including Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna, and his brother Akhil Akkineni. Nagarjune confirmed this news on social media.

"We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!!

We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. 💐… pic.twitter.com/buiBGa52lD — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 8, 2024

Amidst the flurry of engagement news, fans are also curious about Sobhita Dhulipala’s past relationships.

Before her romance with Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita was linked to Pranav Misra, a notable fashion designer and co-founder of the luxury brand Huemn. It is said that they met at a fashion event in 2019 and enjoyed a brief but notable relationship. However, they eventually parted ways for reasons that remain unknown.

Who Is Sobhita Dhulipala?

Sobhita Dhulipala, born on May 31, 1992, in Tenali, Andhra Pradesh, initially gained fame as Femina Miss India Earth 2013. She transitioned from modeling to acting, with prominent roles in Hindi and Telugu films. In 2023, she ventured into Hollywood with Dev Patel’s action thriller Monkey Man, marking Patel’s directorial debut. Sobhita is also acclaimed for her role in Amazon Prime Video’s series Made In Heaven.