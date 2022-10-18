The No.1 contestant of Bigg Boss 16 is…., check TOP 8 list

Mumbai: With twists, turns, challenges, tasks and juicy-spicy fights among housemates, Bigg Boss 16 is managing to create heavy buzz on social media. The high-voltage drama, groupism, switching friendships and everything that is happening inside the house is grabbing all the limelight. As the Salman Khan-hosted show has managed to enter its third week, let’s have a look at the top and strong contestants of BB 16 so far.

Bigg Boss 16 Top 8 Contestants So Far

According to a list given by The Real Khabri (social media page dedicated to Bigg Boss and other TV reality shows), the current No.1 contestant in the ongoing season is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. She is considered as one of the strongest personalities on the show and also we have often seen Bigg Boss praising her decisions. Priyanka is one of the most trended BB 16 contestants on Twitter and she has been grabbing the attention for her chemistry with Ankit Gupta.

Other top contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are:

Priyanka Choudhary

Shiv Thakare

MC Stan

Sumbul Touqeer

Abdu Rozik

Gautam Vig

Tina Dutta

Archana Gautam

