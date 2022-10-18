Celebrity Ranking: Shehnaaz TOPs, Tejasswi out of top 2; see list

Mumbai: If you consider the massive stardom and fan following, TV celebrities are no less than film stars in today’s era. Some small screen actors have become so popular that they have virtually become a part of our everyday lives. You open Twitter and you will see at least one TV celebrity on the trending list.
Considering several factors like their popularity on social media and how much buzz are they creating among fans, the entertainment news portal India Forum releases a celebrity ranking list every week. This week, there’s some good news for all ‘Shehnaazians’! The former Bigg Boss contestant has managed to jump back to the top position.
While Shehnaaz Gill grabbed the first rank, Jannat Zubair Rahmani defeated Tejasswi Prakash to occupy the second position. We see only one male celebrity in the top 5 list — comedian and actor Kapil Sharma who is in the 4th spot followed by Anushka Sen.
It is noteworthy that Shehnaaz, Jannat and Tejasswi have been ruling the list in the top 3, as per the ranking lists of past few months.
The list of the top 10 celebrities of the week goes as follows (October 10 to 16):
- Shehnaaz Gill
- Jannat Zubair Rahmani
- Tejasswi Prakash
- Kapil Sharma
- Anushka Sen
- Faisal Shaikh
- Jennifer Winget
- Avneet Kaur
- Munawar Faruqui
- Mahira Sharma
What’s your take on above list?