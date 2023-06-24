The No.1 contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is...

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 has taken the nation by storm as it completes its successful first week. Viewers are already forming opinions about the contestants and predicting their positions in the game. Among the competitors, one name that has been consistently making waves is Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan.

Abhishek Malhan, a top contender of Bigg Boss OTT 2?

With an impressive gameplay strategy and an enormous fan following, Abhishek is being considered a sure-shot contender for the top 2 positions and a strong candidate to reach the much-coveted finale.

Speaking more about the contestants, Abhishek Malhan is a well-known social media gamer and YouTuber. His growing fan base is evidence of his popularity. He enjoys 1.6M followers on Instagram while he has over 6M subscribers on YouTube. The fact that Abhishek, also known as Fukra Insaan, has such a large fan base speaks much about how exceptional the stuff he distributes is.

With a massive fan following on social media platforms, it comes as no surprise that Abhishek entered the Bigg Boss OTT house with an army of supporters. Fans have been actively voting for him, making their love for Fukra Insaan evident.

Boss of the Week!

Abhishek has strategically positioned himself in the game right from the start. He understands the importance of forming alliances and maintaining cordial relationships with fellow contestants. His friendly nature and ability to diffuse tense situations have gained him admiration among housemates and viewers alike. His chemistry with Jiya Shankar is also loved by the audience.

He has also managed to win the first week’s ‘Boss Meter’.

What’s your take on his gameplay in Bigg Boss OTT 2? Comment below.

