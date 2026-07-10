The Odyssey premiere: Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland land in Mumbai

New Delhi: Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan and Hollywood star Tom Holland arrived in Mumbai on Friday ahead of the India premiere of their upcoming film “The Odyssey”.

Videos shared on social media showed Holland arriving at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace hotel. The actor waved at photographers waiting outside before making his way into the hotel.

Nolan, who has been to India multiple times and shot his 2020 movie “Tenet” in Mumbai, was seen entering the hotel with his wife and producer Emma Thomas.

Nolan, Thomas, Holland and Matt Damon arrived in Mumbai as part of the film’s global premiere tour, making it the first Christopher Nolan film to have an official premiere in India.

Universal Pictures International has designated Mumbai as an official stop alongside London, Paris and New York.

The India premiere of “The Odyssey” will be held at PVR Icon IMAX at Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Written and directed by Nolan, the epic action drama is based on Homer’s classic tale of Odysseus’ decade-long journey home after the fall of Troy.

Damon stars as the Greek hero Odysseus, while Holland plays his son, Telemachus.

The ensemble cast also features Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron and Samantha Morton.

Shot across multiple countries using newly developed IMAX film technology, “The Odyssey” is the first feature film to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras.

Produced by Nolan and Thomas under their Syncopy banner, the film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on July 17.