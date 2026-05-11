The only Indian actor who worked with Kendall Jenner so far

Hyderabad: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is still remembered for his charm, talent, and unforgettable screen presence. Apart from his successful films, one of his most talked-about moments came in 2017 when he appeared alongside global supermodel Kendall Jenner for a special fashion magazine photoshoot.

SSR and Kendall Jenner’s Vogue Photoshoot

The photoshoot was done for Vogue India’s 10th anniversary special edition in May 2017. International photographer Mario Testino captured the stars at the beautiful Samode Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

What made the shoot even more special was that Sushant was the only Bollywood actor featured with Kendall Jenner for the anniversary issue. Fans loved the royal and stylish vibe of the pictures.

In one of the most viral photographs from the shoot, Kendall was seen leaning on Sushant while both posed in elegant white outfits. Sushant wore a classy white suit, while Kendall chose an off-shoulder top with wide-leg pants.

BTS Video Of Sushant Went Viral Again

A behind-the-scenes video from the photoshoot often resurfaces online and continues to touch fans emotionally. In the clip, Sushant looks genuinely excited as he walks towards the shoot location with a bright smile on his face.

He was also seen wearing a black embroidered ethnic outfit during the session, which many fans still call one of his best fashion moments.

Interestingly, Sushant had once revealed in an interview that he also shot a segment for the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians during the collaboration. Though the episode details were never fully revealed, the statement created huge buzz among fans at that time.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise in 2020, Mario Testino shared an emotional tribute on social media. He remembered Sushant as a wonderful actor and a great human being, while expressing sadness over losing such a talented star at a young age.