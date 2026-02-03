The Raja Saab: How production decisions led to huge losses

At one point, the makers even discussed releasing the film in two parts, but director Maruthi rejected the idea and chose to save the sequel concept for a separate project

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 3rd February 2026 8:16 pm IST
Tollywood
Prabhas in The Raja Saab

Hyderabad: The Raja Saab has turned into a major box office failure despite huge expectations. Starring Prabhas and directed by Maruthi, the film was released during Sankranti 2026 with a massive budget of around Rs. 400 crore. While the opening was strong, negative reviews and poor word of mouth affected its long-term run.

Production Issues

According to M9News reports, the problems went beyond weak content. The production faced serious planning issues. The team reportedly shot more than four hours of footage, but only around three hours made it to the final cut. Nearly one hour of scenes was completely scrapped. This raised concerns in trade circles, as such large-scale wastage is rare for a big-budget film. At one point, the makers even discussed releasing the film in two parts, but director Maruthi rejected the idea and chose to save the sequel concept for a separate project.

Huge Budget Wasted

Great Andhra Reports revealed more details about the financial waste. The unused footage alone is said to have caused losses of nearly Rs. 60 crore. In addition, there were multiple reshoots involving comedian Prabhas Sreenu, along with repeated photo shoots for the heroines using Mumbai-based photographers. These shoots reportedly cost several lakhs each. All these factors pushed the budget higher and added pressure after the box office failure.

Add as a preferred source on Google

OTT Release

After its disappointing theatrical run, The Raja Saab is now heading to digital platforms. JioHotstar has reportedly acquired the OTT rights for around Rs. 80 crore. The platform has officially confirmed that the film will premiere on February 6, 2026.

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 3rd February 2026 8:16 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli is a Hyderabad-based journalist and sub-editor at Siasat.com. Specializing in entertainment, he covers Tollywood, Bollywood, television, and lifestyle, while also writing movie reviews.
Back to top button