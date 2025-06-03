Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for Prabhas fans! The superstar has just dropped a major update on his much-anticipated Tollywood film The Raja Saab and fans are loving it.

Taking to Instagram, Prabhas shared a brand-new poster and wrote, “#TheRajaSaab Teaser on June 16th. See you in theatres on Dec 5th.”

As expected, the announcement sent fans into a frenzy, with social media buzzing over the fresh look and confirmed dates.

Directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory, The Raja Saab is a romantic horror-comedy that features Prabhas in a dual role playing both a young man and his grandfather.

The film boasts a star-studded cast including Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt. With music by Thaman S, expectations are sky-high for this unique blend of romance, horror, and comedy.

Mark your calendars the teaser arrives June 16th, and the big-screen magic hits theatres on December 5, 2025!