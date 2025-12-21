The Raja Saab OTT deal lower than expected, producer confirms

Hyderabad: The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas and directed by Maruthi, is one of the most awaited films of the Sankranthi season. While the film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release, it is the producer’s honest comments about the OTT deal that have caught everyone’s attention.

Producer TG Vishwa Prasad recently revealed that the digital rights of The Raja Saab have already been closed. What surprised many was his clear admission that the film did not fetch the price the makers originally expected. Instead of hiding behind numbers or hype, he openly stated that the current OTT market is going through a difficult phase. His remarks quickly went viral, as such candid statements are rare, especially for a big star film.

Why The OTT Price Fell Short

According to the producer, this lower valuation is not specific to The Raja Saab. He explained that the non theatrical market is witnessing a correction, with OTT platforms becoming cautious due to changing viewer patterns and recent box office trends. He also clarified that chasing old benchmarks no longer makes sense in the present scenario.

After online discussions intensified, Vishwa Prasad issued a clarification saying internal business figures should not be judged before release. He stressed that theatres will decide the film’s true value.

There’s a lot of noise around the business of our biggest film.



We don’t discuss internal spends or numbers publicly. What truly matters to us and the fans is the theatrical impact. Post release, we will officially share the worldwide box-office figures.



Cinema moves in phases.… — Vishwa Prasad (@vishwaprasadtg) December 21, 2025

All Eyes On The Big Screen

Despite the OTT talk, the team remains confident about the film’s theatrical performance. The Sankranthi festival release is expected to boost collections, and the makers believe Prabhas’ fan following will deliver strong openings.

The Raja Saab releases worldwide on January 9, 2026, with a grand pre release event planned in Hyderabad on December 27.