Hyderabad: Prabhas’ latest movie, The Raja Saab, premiered on JioHotstar on February 6, 2026, after a lackluster theatrical release. The film’s OTT debut faced technical difficulties, with many users reporting crashes due to the high demand. JioHotstar had to upgrade its servers to handle the surge of viewers eager to watch the film, which includes an extended cut with previously missing scenes.

The streaming version of The Raja Saab features additional footage, including a four-minute sequence showing Prabhas’ older look. This scene, initially cut from the theatrical release due to technical glitches, was highly anticipated by fans. The extended cut is a significant draw for viewers who felt the movie was incomplete in cinemas.

Mixed Reactions from Netizens

While some fans appreciated the extended cut and praised Prabhas’ performance, the movie still faced widespread trolling on social media. Many netizens mocked the film, questioning its casting, including the inclusion of multiple female leads, and criticizing Prabhas’ lack of enthusiasm. The film’s direction also came under fire, with some calling it poorly executed.

The Raja Saab Hindi Version Delayed

For Hindi-speaking audiences, the movie is not available on JioHotstar. Instead, the Hindi version will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from March 6, 2026. This delayed release has sparked curiosity and confusion among fans, who are eager to see the film in Hindi.

Overall, The Raja Saab is generating buzz on OTT, but the mixed reviews and ongoing criticism are sure to shape its digital fate.