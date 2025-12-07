The Raja Saab OTT update, Prabhas film locks streaming platform

For weeks, reports claimed that The Raja Saab might skip the Sankranti season or was facing financial issues, to end the speculation, producer TG Vishwa Prasad issued an official statement

Tollywood
The Raja Saab

Hyderabad: The Telugu film industry recently faced unexpected tension after the sudden postponement of Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2. The delay created confusion, and several rumors began spreading about other major releases. One of the most discussed films was Prabhas’ upcoming entertainer, The Raja Saab.

Release Date and OTT Deal

The makers have officially confirmed that The Raja Saab will release worldwide on January 9, 2026, as a Sankranti special. The film is a romantic horror comedy directed by Maruthi. Trade reports state that Jio Hotstar has secured the post theatrical digital rights for a massive price. Although the team has not released an official announcement, the film is expected to stream on the platform about 30 to 35 days after its theatrical run.

Producer Vishwa Prasad Clears Financial Concerns

For weeks, reports claimed that The Raja Saab might skip the Sankranti season or was facing financial issues. To end the speculation, producer TG Vishwa Prasad issued an official statement. He confirmed that all external investments raised for the film had already been cleared using internal funds. Only a small pending interest amount remains, which will be settled before the business process begins.

Vishwa Prasad also expressed concern about last minute hurdles that stop films from releasing on time. He pointed out that such disruptions affect producers, buyers, exhibitors, technicians, and thousands of workers who depend on the industry. He requested the government to create clear legal guidelines to prevent third party interference.

Prabhas plays a cheerful young man who encounters a spirit in his ancestral property. Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar play the female leads. The cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Brahmanandam, Samuthirakani, and others. Music is composed by Thaman S.

