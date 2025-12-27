The Raja Saab pre-release event today, Hyderabad awaits Prabhas

Published: 27th December 2025 11:26 am IST
Hyderabad: Pan India star Prabhas is gearing up for his next theatrical release, The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. The romantic horror comedy fantasy is set for a grand worldwide release on January 9, 2026, as a Sankranthi treat for fans.

Adding to the excitement, the film unit has announced paid premieres in India on January 8, one day before the official release. This gives audiences an early chance to watch Prabhas in a fresh, vintage styled look on the big screen.

As part of promotions, the makers are hosting a grand pre release event in Hyderabad today, December 27, from 5 PM onwards. The confirmed venue is Kaithalapur Grounds, where a huge fan turnout is expected.

The event has created strong buzz because Prabhas is expected to attend, which is a big moment for fans who have not seen him at many public events in recent years. There is also talk in film circles that a new trailer could be launched during the event, although the team has not officially confirmed the trailer release yet.

The film features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar as the female leads, with Sanjay Dutt in a key role. It is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, with music by SS Thaman.

