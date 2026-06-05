Hyderabad: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has been one of the strongest voices for mental health awareness in India. Now, her father, Prakash Padukone, has opened up about the reason that inspired her to take the cause forward and launch her mental health foundation.

According to Prakash Padukone, the family fully supported Deepika when she decided to publicly speak about her battle with depression in 2015. He said they believed her story could help many people facing similar struggles.

What Inspired Deepika Padukone

Speaking on a recent podcast, Prakash Padukone revealed that a close friend’s death became a turning point in Deepika’s journey as a mental health advocate.

He shared that after losing her friend, Deepika felt a stronger responsibility to create awareness about mental health and encourage people to seek help when needed. This eventually led to the launch of the Live Love Laugh Foundation in 2015.

The foundation focuses on spreading awareness about mental health, reducing stigma, and providing support to people dealing with depression, anxiety, and other emotional challenges.

Prakash Padukone on Mental Health Awareness

Prakash stressed that mental health is a serious issue and should be discussed openly. He said there is no reason for anyone to feel ashamed about seeking help or talking about emotional struggles.

He encouraged people to speak with friends, family members, therapists, or mental health professionals whenever they feel overwhelmed. According to him, early support and treatment can make a significant difference.

Reflecting on his daughter’s journey, Prakash said he learned that mental and physical health are equally important. He highlighted the importance of proper sleep, healthy food, exercise, and stress management in maintaining overall well-being.

He also noted that people should not ignore signs of emotional distress and should reach out for support instead of keeping their feelings bottled up.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in King and will also appear in the Telugu action thriller Raaka alongside Allu Arjun.