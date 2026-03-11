Islamabad: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir knows how to stay in the headlines. From making buzz around her rumoured wedding with singer Asim Azhar to impressing audiences with her role as Ayra in the ongoing hit drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, the actress has been grabbing attention for both personal and professional reasons.

And now, she is once again trending after a video surfaced about the amount she allegedly demanded to appear on a popular Pakistani podcast.

Hania Aamir’s fees goes viral

In a clip that is now going viral on social media, podcast host and journalist Adnan Faisal revealed that Hania Aamir had asked for 2 million Pakistani rupees (PKR 20 lakh) to appear on his podcast. According to Faisal, he found the amount too high, especially since he claims he has never paid such a fee to any of his previous guests.

Speaking about the matter, Faisal said that even established names like Faysal Quraishi have appeared on his show without such payment demands. He added that while it was entirely Hania’s choice to quote that figure, he personally does not pay guests for interviews.

“It was Hania Aamir’s choice to ask for 2 million rupees to appear on my podcast, but I’ve never given this kind of money to anyone for an interview,” Faisal said in a video.

Soon after the video surfaced online, it triggered a heated debate among fans and social media users. While some questioned the large appearance fee, many others came out in support of the actress, arguing that her current popularity and stardom justify such a demand.

Social media users react

One social media user wrote, “Hania is a superstar and we can’t deny that. She and her team indeed deserve this kind of amount. I’ve worked with her a couple of times and they charged similarly. Also I think 2M was also given by them as a discount. Nothing surprising about it. Ayeza Khan, Mahira Khan and Hania all charge in similar ways and have worked hard to demand this kind of amount.”

Another user defended the actress, saying, “Every A-listed star charges this much for podcasts. Actors like Sajal Aly, Hania, Bilal Abbas Khan, and Fawad Khan have worked hard to build their fame. If someone is not willing to pay that amount, they also have the right to decline the podcast.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hania Aamir continues to remain one of the most popular faces in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Over the years, she has been part of several successful dramas, including Mere Humsafar and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

She also made her Indian film debut alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the Punjabi film Sardaarji 3. Currently, the actress is receiving praise for her performance in Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, which is reportedly nearing its finale and continues to trend among viewers.