The stunning price tag of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek’s Dubai villa

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are one of Bollywood’s most loved couples. Their love story, which began with their marriage in 2007, has been admired for years. While they shine on-screen, their off-screen life is equally fascinating. The duo shares a love for luxury, and one of their most prized possessions is their stunning villa in Dubai.

A Look Inside Their Dubai Home

Located in Sanctuary Falls at Jumeirah Golf Estates, the Bachchans’ villa is worth a whopping Rs. 16 crore. This ultra-luxurious home is part of a 97-villa community and overlooks an 18-hole championship golf course. The villa isn’t just beautiful; it’s packed with high-end features like a Scavolini designer kitchen, a Bang & Olufsen home theatre, and smart home automation.

The villa also boasts a private swimming pool and lush gardens, perfect for relaxing or spending time with family. The peaceful and elegant surroundings make it a dream home, offering both comfort and exclusivity.

Aishwarya and Abhishek’s Life of Success

Apart from their lavish lifestyle, both Aishwarya and Abhishek have thriving careers. Aishwarya, with a net worth of Rs. 776 crore, is a Bollywood icon known for her beauty and talent. Abhishek recently returned to the big screen with his film “I Want to Talk”, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Together, the couple has built a life that blends luxury, love, and success. Their Dubai villa is just one example of the glamorous yet grounded life they share. Whether it’s their home or their work, the Bachchans continue to inspire and impress.