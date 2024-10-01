The time when Sonam Kapoor called Aishwarya Rai ‘Aunty’

Mumbai: Bollywood is full of glamour, fame, and sometimes, drama between celebrities. One of the most talked-about feuds in the industry was between Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Sonam Kapoor’s disagreement made headlines and got everyone’s attention.

Back in 2009, Sonam Kapoor became the new face of a popular beauty brand that was previously endorsed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. This change didn’t sit well with Aishwarya, who was reportedly unhappy about it. Things got even more heated when Sonam called Aishwarya “aunty” during an interview.

Sonam explained that she called Aishwarya “aunty” because Aishwarya had worked with her father, Anil Kapoor. According to Sonam, it was natural to call her that. However, this comment caused a stir in the media, and many people thought it was disrespectful.

Sonam’s Explanation

After the comment became a big deal, Sonam tried to clear things up. She said that her words were taken the wrong way and that she didn’t mean to disrespect Aishwarya. Sonam even said she didn’t want to talk about it anymore, as it had turned into something “messy” and unnecessary. She added that she respected Aishwarya and her family, especially Abhishek Bachchan, her co-star in Delhi-6.

The Cannes Film Festival Drama

Even though Sonam tried to explain, reports said that Aishwarya was still upset. The tension between them was clear during the Cannes Film Festival. Both actresses were supposed to walk the red carpet for the same brand, but Aishwarya reportedly refused to share the stage with Sonam. Some rumors even said Aishwarya threatened to skip the event if Sonam walked with her.

Despite this drama, both actresses moved on with their lives and careers. Over time, the public stopped focusing on their feud, and the issue seemed to calm down.

Years later, it looks like the feud between Sonam and Aishwarya has ended. When Sonam got married to businessman Anand Ahuja, she invited Aishwarya and Abhishek to the wedding. The couple attended, showing that whatever problems they had before were now in the past.