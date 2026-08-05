Mumbai: The Traitors Season 2 is all set to premiere on Prime Video on August 13, with Karan Johar returning as host and 21 celebrities competing in a game of strategy, betrayal and mind games.

Ahead of the release, contestant Mallika Sherawat has grabbed headlines after seemingly confirming reports that she is the highest-paid contestant on the reality show.

‘The speculation is right’

In a latest interview with The Times of India, Mallika reacted to the buzz around her remuneration with a laugh, saying, “The speculation is right.” While she chose not to reveal the exact amount, the actress made it clear that she has no regrets about charging a premium for her work.

“Why apologise for making money? People who say money is never the reason are lying. When you’re independent, whether you’re a man or a woman, money is always important because you have bills to pay and a lifestyle to maintain,” she said.

Emphasising the importance of valuing oneself, Mallika added, “Yes, I know my worth and I won’t work for a fiddly amount. I won’t even lift my finger out of bed for that. This is my message to every girl and every boy, know your worth. Don’t settle for less. Trust me, if they want you, they will pay you.”

Calling herself a self-made woman, the actress concluded, “I like making money. I like working and I like buying my own diamonds.” For the unversed, Mallika Sherawat has an estimated net worth of approximately Rs 170 crore.

Mallika Sherawat The Traitors 2 fee

Interestingly, the actress has a long history of commanding premium pay in the reality TV space. Back in 2013, she reportedly earned Rs 1 crore per episode for hosting The Bachelorette India: Mere Khayalon Ki Mallika, making her one of the highest-paid television personalities at the time. More than a decade later, Mallika appears to have maintained her premium value, with her latest comments seemingly confirming the speculation around her hefty paycheck for The Traitors Season 2.

The Traitors Season 2 will stream exclusively on Prime Video from August 13.