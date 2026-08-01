Mumbai: Betrayal, mind games and shocking twists are all set to return as The Traitors season 2 is all set to premiere on Prime Video this August. Hosted once again by Karan Johar, the hit reality series has unveiled its star-studded lineup of 21 contestants, featuring a mix of Bollywood celebrities, television stars, entrepreneurs, chefs, influencers and social media personalities. With trust being the biggest gamble, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will outwit, outplay and outlast the competition.

While the contestants come from diverse backgrounds, many of them have also built impressive fortunes over the years through films, television, business ventures and digital success. From billionaire socialite Shalini Passi to Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat and celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, here’s a look at the five richest contestants competing in The Traitors Season 2.

Top 5 richest contestants of The Traitors 2

1. Shalini Passi – Net worth: Rs 2,690 crore

Shalini Passi is the richest contestant on The Traitors season 2, with a reported family wealth of around Rs 2,690 crore. The art collector, philanthropist and Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star became a household name thanks to her luxurious lifestyle and candid personality. Fans are especially excited to see whether her sharp social skills, confidence and ability to read people will help her outsmart the competition in Karan Johar’s high-stakes reality show.

2. Mallika Sherawat – Net worth: Rs 170 crore

Bollywood star Mallika Sherawat, with a reported net worth of Rs 170 crore, is making her much-awaited return to reality television. Known for her fearless attitude and glamorous screen presence, Mallika is expected to be one of the strongest and most outspoken contestants this season. Ever since her name was announced, fans have been eager to see her strategy and whether she can dominate the game of trust and betrayal.

3. Ranveer Brar – Net worth: Rs 45–60 crore

Celebrity chef and television personality Ranveer Brar reportedly has a net worth between Rs 45 crore and Rs 60 crore. While he is best known for his culinary expertise and calm demeanour, viewers believe those qualities could make him an unpredictable player. His thoughtful personality and storytelling skills have already made him one of the most anticipated contestants among fans discussing the new season.

4. Parul Gulati – Net worth: Rs 40–50 crore

Actress and entrepreneur Parul Gulati has built a successful career in entertainment while also establishing her hair extensions brand, contributing to her reported net worth of Rs 40–50 crore. Known for her confidence and strong social media presence, Parul has emerged as one of the contestants fans are most curious about, with many expecting her to play a smart and strategic game.

5. Shweta Tiwari – Net worth: Rs 35–40 crore

Television icon Shweta Tiwari, whose reported net worth stands at Rs 35–40 crore, remains one of the biggest names in Indian television. Having previously won Bigg Boss 4, she brings valuable reality show experience to The Traitors Season 2. Fans are excited to watch whether her calm approach, experience and strong instincts will once again make her a frontrunner in another competitive reality format.