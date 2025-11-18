Hyderabad’s winter has arrived, with cool breezes, crisp evenings, and the perfect weather for long outdoor nights. This is when Hyderabadis step out in search of hot food, cosy lights and lively spaces. Siasat.com suggests one destination that fits this winter mood beautifully – Meraj’s Palm Arabiana. With its open-air ambience, Arabian-themed decor, dramatic food presentations and a wide range of activities, it feels like a refreshing getaway without leaving the city.

Easy drive, perfect winter timing

Located right off NH-44, Cherlaguda Gandiguda, Palm Arabiana is an easy drive from almost every part of Hyderabad. The venue starts buzzing around sunset, when the weather turns pleasant and the warm lights bring the space alive. What makes it especially popular in winter is its extended timing, this spot is open till 4 AM, while the restaurant serves till 2 AM, making it an ideal spot for late-night drives, long conversations or relaxed winter dinners.

Hot food that complements the cold

Food is the heart of the Palm Arabiana experience. The menu blends Arabic, Hyderabadi and North Indian favourites, with many dishes served sizzling hot perfect for chilly evenings.

Guests can relish unique Arabic specialities including mutton mansaf, mandi platters, Jordanian biryani, Arabic grills, mutton rosh, shawarma varieties, stuffed khubus, creamy hummus and rich slow-cooked preparations that pair wonderfully with winter weather.

They have a winter menu too. The aroma of live grills fills the open-air space, creating a warm and inviting dining atmosphere.

Activities for every age group

What truly sets Palm Arabiana apart is the sheer variety of activities available. Families and children enjoy the cheerful train ride, while the classic camel and horse rides add a touch of fun for visitors of all ages. For thrill-seekers, the venue offers ATV rides and an exciting go-karting track both extremely popular during cool winter evenings.

There are also amusement park rides, a bowling arena and indoor gaming zones for those who like high-energy entertainment.

Cosy spaces for winter nights

For a more private winter gathering, Palm Arabiana offers comfortable dining huts and PDRs (private dining rooms). These warm, enclosed spaces are perfect for families, celebrations or long winter dinners. With open lawns, banquet sections and spacious seating, the venue fits everything from casual outings to special events.

A winter getaway close to home

With warm lights, sizzling food, a cool winter breeze and activities for every age group, Palm Arabiana offers Hyderabadis the ideal winter escape enjoyable, flavourful and refreshingly close to home.