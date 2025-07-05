Mumbai: Actor and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has often made headlines for both his professional journey and his personal life. During his stint in Bigg Boss 17, Munawar was in the spotlight not just for his gameplay but also for his much-talked-about love life.

From allegations of cheating to a dramatic breakup with Nazila Sitaishi during the show, his personal relationships were constantly under scrutiny.

However, in a surprising turn of events, just a few months after the show ended in January 2024, Munawar tied the knot with makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala in a private ceremony in May 2024. The wedding came as a shock to many of his fans, especially since there was no prior hint of their relationship.

In a recent chat with Farah Khan on her YouTube vlog, Munawar opened up about his decision to get married. When Farah asked if he knew Mehzabeen while he was inside the Bigg Boss house, Munawar honestly replied, “No.” He revealed that the wedding was fixed just a month before it happened and that the two had known each other for only five months.

Speaking from the heart, Munawar shared that it was his seven-year-old son Mikael, whom he shares with his first wife, who played a major role in his decision. “When I came out of Bigg Boss, I was working a lot. Mikael was living with my sister then. He stayed with me for a week and when he was leaving, I just felt like I didn’t want him to go,” he said emotionally.

“He kept hugging me the whole time. That’s when I felt like not only does he need me, but I need him even more. In that moment, I thought, what can I do so that he can stay with me. For him, I took that decision,” Munawar added.

Interestingly, Mehzabeen, too, is a single parent with a 10-year-old daughter, and that common ground brought them closer. What began as an unexpected connection soon turned into a bond strong enough for marriage.