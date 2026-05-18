Hyderabad: Ever since Michael released and started creating a massive buzz worldwide, fans have once again been diving deep into old interviews, forgotten memories and rare stories about Michael Jackson. While social media is flooded with discussions about his music, dance moves and iconic performances, one unbelievable India connection has suddenly resurfaced and left fans stunned.

Did you know Michael Jackson secretly visited India even before his famous 1996 Mumbai concert?

Michael Jackson’s Love for India

When Michael Jackson arrived in Mumbai in 1996 for his HIStory World Tour, the country witnessed one of the biggest live music events ever held in India. He spent nearly three days in the country and created unforgettable memories for fans.

But years later, the founders of Wizcraft International Entertainment, Andre Timmins, Viraf Sarkari and Sabbas Joseph, shared a surprising story about their meeting with Michael in Beverly Hills before the concert.

According to them, Michael spoke emotionally about India, spirituality and Indian culture during their discussion at an aircraft hangar in Beverly Hills.

That is when he made a shocking confession.

Michael Jackson Secretly Visited Kumbh Mela

The Wizcraft founders revealed that Michael Jackson told them he had already visited India once in disguise. He reportedly attended the Kumbh Mela secretly, without revealing his identity to the public.

The story stunned even the organisers.

Imagine one of the most recognisable celebrities in the world quietly walking among lakhs of devotees at one of India’s largest spiritual gatherings.

According to the organisers, Michael was deeply curious about spirituality and wanted to experience India beyond fame, cameras and celebrity culture.

Traditional Indian gifts for the King of Pop

During the meeting, the Wizcraft team presented Michael Jackson with several Indian gifts, including a Natraj statue, a Ganpati idol, an Indian outfit and a book connected to Indian culture.

Michael immediately recognised Lord Ganesha and reportedly called it a sign of a “great beginning” for their relationship. The organisers said he showed genuine interest in Indian mythology and traditions throughout the meeting.

The 1996 Mumbai Visit

Michael Jackson’s Mumbai visit became historic for many reasons. Apart from the concert, fans still remember his emotional connection with ordinary people.

He interacted with children during his visit, stopped his convoy to meet fans on the streets and even comforted a child during the airport chaos after landing in Mumbai.

For many Indians, Michael Jackson was not just a global superstar. He was an artist who truly admired India and its culture. Even today, this lesser-known story about his secret India visit continues to fascinate fans across generations.