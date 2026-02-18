Hyderabad is known for its rich heritage, iconic monuments, and unique cultural attractions, from Charminar to Numaish. Over the years, the city has also become home to several unusual and first-of-its-kind concepts. The latest addition to this list is an eye-catching structure that has taken social media by storm, the now-viral ‘purple building’.

So, what exactly is this ‘purple building’?

Located in the busy Khajaguda area, the newly constructed structure stands out sharply because of its bold violet facade, a colour rarely seen on large commercial buildings in India. Influencers claim that no other building in the country carries such a striking shade, making it instantly recognisable.

Adding to the buzz is a unique challenge announced on Instagram. If anyone manages to find a similar building elsewhere in India, they can send a photo to the official page @thepurplebuildingofindia and stand a chance to win Rs 1 lakh.

The account’s bio reads: “India’s most iconic purple landmark. A building that turned heads, sparked curiosity, and lit up Khajaguda. Not just seen – remembered.”

The building has reportedly been under construction for nearly two years and is scheduled to be officially launched on February 22. Until then, it continues to draw attention and mixed reactions.

Social media users have shared humorous and blunt opinions. One wrote, “That’s my car wrapping colour, bro.” Another commented, “Every day when I go to office in Khajaguda, I see that building and honestly, I don’t like it at all. I keep wondering who built a building in this colour.” Some jokingly call it the “gift-wrapped building,” while another added, “It feels extremely irritating whenever I see that building.”

Whether loved or disliked, the purple building has undeniably achieved something rare, it has made a building go viral. In a city full of landmarks, this bold structure proves that even colour can turn concrete into conversation.

What’s your take on Hyderabad’s newest visual attraction?