Hyderabad: It was a proud moment for Hyderabad when US Spelling Bee champion Faizan Zaki came to the city. After all, it’s not every day that one can spell the word “éclaircissement” – a French word that means to clear up something obscure – with the ease of a 13-year-old and win one of the most prestigious competitions in the world.

Zaki, the 2025 winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the annual academic competition for US students, was celebrated in the city for his milestone achievement on Saturday, December 28. Born in the US, he has deep roots in Hyderabad, with his mother studying medicine at Gandhi Medical College and his father hailing from Khammam in Telangana.

Saisat.com’s Bepar Ayesha Safoora spoke to Zaki after the city celebrated his win. Excerpts from the interview:

How did you feel winning the Spelling Bee?

Zaki: I was really happy to have won. Not just for my people, but for my culture and my family. I’ve been working for years and years for this, and to finally win and to see it all suddenly culminate into this one moment, it was really amazing!

What’s the one word that has traumatised you?

Zaki: So, in this edition of the Spelling Bee itself, I had a mishap where I did misspell one word. Eventually, I was able to get it right. That word was Commelina. I knew the word, but I just misremembered and rushed. I’m sure if I had taken more time, I would have been able to get it.

Do you have any favourite words?

Zaki: Honestly, I don’t have any favourite words. Every word has helped me build who I am today.

How did you pick up the art of learning spelling?

Zaki: It all started when I was in the first grade. I had participated in my school spelling bee for the first time. I was reluctant at first, but after I saw how well I did, I was excited to go to the next level. I guess that’s how I started.

What is your day-to-day routine?

Zaki: Before my win, I would honestly just get up, study and sleep. It was a very intense routine of hard work and dedication. Now, I have a lot more free time to relax, so I’m getting more time to focus on other things like school and extracurricular activities.

What makes you proudest about your Telangana roots when you stand on a world stage?

Zaki: Being able to show that I am Telugu and represent my culture. We have a lot of Indians winning the spelling bee, but to have a spelling bee winner from Telangana, that’s quite rare. So, being able to represent my people that way is always amazing.

How do you feel coming to Hyderabad?

Zaki: It’s always a joy coming back to Hyderabad to meet my family. This is my third time here. When I get to see my family here, it’s a great feeling.

If a child from Hyderabad wants to be like you, what’s the one daily habit you swear by?

Zaki: Take some time out of your day, even if it’s 10 minutes, to learn something new. That’s what I did, and now I’m here. You never know how 10 minutes can really change your life.