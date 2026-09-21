Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 has entered its second week, and the drama inside the house is already intensifying. While some contestants have started winning over viewers, Rhiti Tiwari is currently facing heavy criticism on social media.

The daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari is being labelled by some viewers as one of the season’s most disliked and worst contestants following the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Why is Rhiti Tiwari facing backlash on Bigg Boss 20?

During the episode, Salman Khan exposed Qazi Touqeer’s prank in which he had pretended to be unwell and demanded medical attention, later admitting that it was an act to entertain the audience.

Salman recreated a similar situation during the Weekend Ka Vaar, leaving the housemates worried before revealing that it was a prank intended to show Qazi how his actions had affected others.

Following the incident, Rhiti strongly criticised Qazi and called him a “dhongi baba” and “fraudster”. She also accused him of making a mockery of mental health before the argument escalated, with Rhiti hurling abuses at him.

When Qazi confronted her and asked her not to abuse him, Rhiti got angry and asked Qazi not to even look her in the eyes. When Qazi asked her to be quiet, Rhiti said, “Tera mute button daba dongi main. Kaun hai tu, tu kisse baat kar raha hai? Tere baap ki naukar hoon? Kaun hoon main, tu kaun hai saale (I’ll press your mute button. Who do you think you are? Who are you talking to? Am I your father’s servant? Who am I, and who the hell are you?). Don’t talk to me, don’t even look towards me, got it?”

A clip of the heated exchange is now going viral on social media, with several viewers criticising Rhiti for her behaviour.

Congrats, Rhiti! You’ve officially surpassed Priyanka Jagga’s legacy and made your place among the most hated and worst contestants in Bigg Boss history!



NATION SUPPORTS QAZI#BiggBoss20 #QaziTouqeer pic.twitter.com/iEGUDwtnOV — 𝐀𝐋𝐎𝐊︎︎︎𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 (@Patelsahab3zn) September 20, 2026

One user wrote, “Worst contestant n worst human being,” while another compared her to former controversial Bigg Boss contestants Priyanka Jagga and Dolly Bindra.

Another comment read, “Congrats, Rhiti! You’ve officially surpassed Priyanka Jagga’s legacy and made your place among the most hated and worst contestants in Bigg Boss history!”

What’s your take on Rhiti Tiwari’s behaviour? Comment below.