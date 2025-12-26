Hyderabad: Allu Arjun has emerged as one of the biggest pan-Indian stars, with a massive fan base spread across the country and overseas. After the blockbuster success of the Pushpa franchise, every update related to the actor continues to trend online, and 2026 is already shaping up to be a highly anticipated year for his fans.

Allu Cinemas at Kokapet

One of the key developments expected in early 2026 is the opening of Allu Cinemas at Kokapet, located within Allu Studios. The theatre is being promoted as India’s largest Dolby screen, with construction work currently in progress. Industry buzz suggests the cinema may open around the Sankranthi 2026 season.

2026 Bring it onn🔥🔥



E vachey Sankaranthi ki

1)India's largest Dolby screen in Allu Studios – Allu Cinemas (Kokapet)

2)BhAAi next movies- #AA23 and #AA24 announcements



Later, in the same year probably

3) BhAAi's new office

4) BhAAi's new house

5) #AA22 updates 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UOVkiwbj8S — Sam Boy (@SamBoy_9999) December 24, 2025

Allu Arjun’s Big Film Announcements in 2026

On the work front, Allu Arjun is expected to dominate headlines from January to April 2026 with major film announcements. Updates related to his upcoming projects, tentatively titled #AA23 and #AA24, are likely to be revealed during this period, sparking excitement among fans and trade circles.

Pushpa Team’s Japan Visit

Following the global reception of Pushpa, Allu Arjun and the film’s team are also expected to visit Japan as part of promotional activities, further underlining the actor’s growing international appeal.

Fans are also eagerly waiting for developments related to AA22xA6, with reports suggesting that a title reveal and a special glimpse could be unveiled in 2026. The project is being directed by star filmmaker Atlee.

Rumoured Personal Milestones

Apart from professional commitments, there is speculation that Allu Arjun may inaugurate a new office in Hyderabad and might also become a proud owner of a new house later in 2026. However, these developments remain unconfirmed, with no official statement from the actor or his team.

With multiple announcements, high-profile projects, and major developments lined up or rumoured, 2026 is expected to be a significant year for Allu Arjun as he continues to command attention across the Indian film industry.