Theft at upcoming police control centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A theft has taken place at Telangana’s upcoming police command control centre at Banjara Hills in the heart of Hyderabad.

Unidentified persons stole copper wire bundles worth several lakhs from the under construction centre.

Project manager lodged a complaint of theft with the Banjara Hills police station.

The stolen material is estimated to be worth Rs 10 lakh. Police registered a case and took up investigation.

Suspecting the role of insiders, the police began questioning some of the workers on the site.

The state government is building the prestigious Command and Control Centre on Road Number 12 in Banjara Hills.

Being built at a cost of over Rs 585 crore, the multi-storied centre will be a state-of-the-art facility aimed to monitor the law and order situation in the entire state.

Using the latest technology, the facility will keep a tab on the large gatherings, especially during various religious festivals.

Home minister Mahmood Ali had said last month that 95 per cent of the work had been completed.

The centre comprises of five towers. A tower will house the Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s office while another tower will be a technology fusion centre – managing the emergency response management system, Dial 100 and the war room.