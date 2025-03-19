Theft in Filmnagar: 3 held, stolen items valued at Rs 2.2L recovered

The suspects were seen attempting to sell the stolen goods near Shaikpet Nala following which they were arrested.

3 held for Filmnagar house theft; stolen items valued at Rs 2.2L recovered
Hyderabad: Three individuals, involved in a case of house burglary, were caught by the Filmnagar police station and Rs 2.2 lakh worth of stolen items, along with an electric two-wheeler used in the crime, were recovered.

The accused have been identified as Beemavarapu Swaraj, 21, Bolli Karthik alias Karthik, 22, and Neredumalli Sandeep, 21.

Complainant C Raju, a resident of Filmnagar, filed a case of theft in his house on March 14. As per the complaint, an unknown person entered his residence, searched valuables on the second and third floors, and stole two diamond rings and one pair of earbuds from his bedroom. The accused subsequently escaped on a two-wheeler along with their accomplices.

After registering the case under sections 305(A), 331(4) BNS for theft and trespassing, the police initiated an investigation with the help of CCTV footage and technical proof, such as tracing the whereabouts of a pair of earbuds stolen.

On March 19, the suspects were seen by authorities near Shaikpet Nala trying to sell the stolen goods. They were promptly arrested by the police.

Recovered items

The police recovered:

  • Two diamond rings
  • A pair of earbuds
  • Three mobile phones
  • A motorbike employed in the offence

