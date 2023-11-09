‘There is Congress wave in Telangana’, says Mohammed Azharuddin

Hyderabad: Former Cricketer and Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin on Wednesday said that BJP has no real impact in Telangana adding that there is a Congress wave in the state for the assembly polls this month.

Speaking to ANI, Mohammed Azharuddin said, “Our party is strong here. BJP does not have much impact here. There is a Congress wave here. People also believe that Congress will do the developmental work.”

Hitting out at the BRS government over development works in Telangana, Azharuddin said, “In the last 10 years, there has been zero development in the Jubilee Hills area (Hyderabad). The Kaleshwaram Project has failed in Telangana. It has almost collapsed. There is no development in Telangana, especially in the Jubilee Hills area which is considered as one of the big areas.”

The party has fielded former India cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin from the Jubilee Hills seat.

Telangana will go to assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

Also Read Mohammed Azharuddin brushes off AIMIM challenge in Jubilee Hills

Earlier Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday took a dig at Congress and said that the grand old party had already ruled the state for 50 years and has done great injustice to Telangana.

“Earlier, there was no fresh water, no drinking water, industries shut down without electricity, farmers suicide and others. After the formation of Telangana, we are resolving the issues one by one. We have resolved the issues of water and electricity,” Mohammed Azharuddin said.

In the previous Assembly election in the state in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.